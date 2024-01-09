Leetsdale officer fires weapon after being hit by car during traffic stop, police say

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A Leetsdale police officer fired his weapon after being hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop on Tuesday morning.

The traffic stop began in Leetsdale but ended on Maplewood Avenue in Ambridge at 11 a.m., police said.

During the stop, the officer was hit by the vehicle and he discharged his weapon.

The vehicle fled back into Leetsdale where the suspect was taken into custody.

Neither the officer or the suspect were injured during the incident.

Police said there is no threat to the community at this time.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

