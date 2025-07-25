Legal battle continues as Nippon Steel, U.S. Steel seek damages from Cleveland-Cliffs

A lawsuit filed by Nippon Steel Corp. and United States Steel Corp. against rival Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves and United Steelworkers International President David McCall is moving forward.

U.S. District Court Judge Marilyn Horan on Wednesday dismissed U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel’s request for a preliminary injunction as well as the defendants’ request to dismiss the case. The companies sued the defendants for what they said was a conspiracy to block the acquisition, which was announced Dec. 18, 2023, but took until June 2025 to be completed.

Horan’s order Wednesday called both moot due to the fact that U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel’s $28 billion merger has been completed and “the changing landscape since the originally filed Motion to Dismiss.”

