Liberty Borough police warning neighbors about loose dog after 2 family pets killed

LIBERTY BOROUGH, Pa. — Police in Liberty Borough are warning neighbors about a loose dog that has reportedly killed two family pets.

The dog, shown in the photo above, was last seen at 2:27 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Latrobe Street.

The dog has not shown aggression toward people, but police say there is a concern.

Anyone who sees the dog should not approach it and call 911.

