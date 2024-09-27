‘Liberty and Justice for all’: Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium welcomes pair of rescued bald eagles

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium has welcomed a pair of rescued bald eagles -- Justice and Liberty.

The male, Justice, and the female, Liberty, were injured in the wild and rescued and rehabilitated by a center in Alaska.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined the eagles could not be released back into the wild due to their injuries.

Although their ages are unknown, the zoo said both eagles are adults.

The pair will make their new home in the zoo’s Kids Kingdom area.

“Liberty and Justice will not be part of a breeding program since eagle population numbers are strong in the wild,” said Daryl Hoffman, Vice President of Living Collections. “As a federally protected species any molted feathers will be returned to the government who will then send them to various Native American tribes for their ceremonies. It is illegal to possess eagle items such as feathers or eggs.”

