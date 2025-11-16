Light rain or snow showers possible as temperatures fall Sunday

PITTSBURGH — It’s turning colder and windier this morning as temperatures are falling through the 40s. We won’t see any recovery this afternoon with wind chills in the mid to upper 30s most of the time, including during the Steelers game.

A few rain, snow, or graupel showers are possible. Steadier snow bands will remain north of I-80, with northern sections of Venango, Clarion and Jefferson counties possibly picking up a light accumulation by early Monday. Heavy amounts of snow are expected over Forest County, where locally inches or more may accumulate!

We’ll gradually trend toward more sunshine on Monday, but it will stay chilly and breezy with wind chills in the 30s all day.

A weak system will bring us some light rain or snow on Tuesday, followed by moderating temperatures later in the week. We may see 60 degrees again by Friday, ahead of some weekend rain.

