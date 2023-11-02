Local

Uniontown girl, cancer survivor, to light UPMC Holiday Tree on Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Ellie Cordes Cancer survivor Ellie Cordes, 7, from Uniontown, will light up Pittsburgh when she flips the switch on the official UPMC Holiday Tree by the Rink at PPG Place during the annual American Cancer Society Tribute of Light Celebration on Nov. 18. (American Cancer Society)

Cancer survivor Ellie Cordes, 7, from Uniontown, will light up Pittsburgh when she flips the switch on the official UPMC Holiday Tree by the Rink at PPG Place during the annual American Cancer Society Tribute of Light Celebration on Nov. 18. Part of Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night, the event will begin at 4:45 p.m., with the tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Ellie was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in her right femur in 2021. After surgery and chemotherapy, she was declared cancer-free in September 2022.

“Ellie is a hero and an inspiration to so many,” said her mom, Ashley. “She has persevered throughout her journey and is now in the first grade. When I asked her if she wanted to light the big tree in Pittsburgh, she said, ‘Heck yeah, mom!’ She has the ability to light up any room, so being given the opportunity to light up the town is a glory to us all.”

A procession of volunteers carrying lighted tributes in honor or memory of cancer patients and survivors, and their caregivers and families will circle the ice rink in the annual Tribute of Light Celebration at 5:45 p.m. before Ellie and her family take to the stage to kick off the holiday season.

For more information or to purchase a tribute, visit tributeoflight.givesmart.com.

