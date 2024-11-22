Light Up Night 2024: Your complete guide to Pittsburgh’s biggest holiday celebration

PITTSBURGH — The holidays are just around the corner, which means it’s time to kick off the season with Pittsburgh’s annual Light Up Night.

Highmark Light Up Night is on Saturday, Nov. 23, bringing the return of the Peoples Gas Holiday Market, Santa’s House and more.

Tree lightings, live music, craft food vendors, festive shopping and supersized firework displays will all be part of the celebration.

Here’s a look at everything the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has planned for Light Up Night.

Grand opening weekend events

Grand opening festivities will kick off on Friday, Nov. 22.

The Peoples Gas Holiday Market opens at 11 a.m., transforming Market Square into a village full of gifts with international flair and local charm.

As an exclusive for grand opening night, shoppers will receive a limited-edition souvenir ornament from Peoples Gas with a suggested $20 donation to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Merry Karaoke also returns to the Peoples Gas Holiday Market at 5 p.m.

Light Up Night tree lightings and fireworks

Light Up Night kicks off Saturday with tree lighting ceremonies all night.

The City-County Building tree, a 40-foot blue spruce from Springdale, will light up at 5 p.m.

The tree at PPG Plaza, the tree made of 100,000 lights that is programed to perform light shows choreographed to music, will light up at 6 p.m.

The Highmark Christmas Tree at the corner of Stanwix Street and Penn Avenue will light up at 7 p.m. It adorns the corner of the former landmark Horne’s department store.

The Three Sisters Bridges - Roberto Clemente, Andy Warhol and Rachel Carson - will light up for a light show for the second year starting at 8 p.m.

The night will end with a supersized Grand Finale display by the first family of pyrotechnics, Zambelli Fireworks, following a performance by this year’s Light Up Night headliner, The Fray.

Live music schedules

Three stages can be found throughout the city that will feature live music all night long.

The Highmark Main Stage opens the festivities at 4 p.m. with Pittsburgh-based rock band Meeting of Important People, followed by local music legends Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers at 6 p.m., and Hugo Cruz & The Caminos to round out the evening with their jazz-fusion sound.

The Fray, a Grammy-nominated rock band known for hits like “Over My Head (Cable Car)” and “How to Save a Life,” will take the main stage during this year’s Light Up Night at 8:30 p.m.

The Peoples Gas Holiday Market will feature festive live music all day long on the Sounds of the Season Stage with performances from Megan Paullet Duo, Mark Ferrari Duo, Hot Metal and the Sounds of Chorus Pittsburgh starting at 11:30 a.m.

For a full list of Light Up Night performances, click here.

Things to do at Light Up Night

Besides tree lightings and music performances, Light Up Night features family-friendly activities all night.

The Highmark Holiday Block Party kicks off at 4 p.m. at Penn Avenue and Stanwix Street. It features fire its and a silent disco.

The Harris Theater will have a lineup of All-Ages Short Films from Pittsburgh Film Festival at 3:30 and 4:35 p.m.

The Pirates Mini-Fest returns with the Pirates Parrot and Pierogies, holiday-themed face painting, balloon artists stations, inflatables, backyard games, prizes and fan-favorite Pierogi Races. Nearby, you can grab a free Coke Zero and snap a photo with the Coca Cola Santa. Plus, anyone who visits Santa will get a limited-edition Coca Cola polar bear–while supplies last.

For a full list of activities happening around downtown, click here.

Parties in Downtown Pittsburgh

New this year, a party will be popping on the Roberto Clemente Bridge. Starting at 4 p.m. and going until 6 p.m., find $5 drinks from Trace Brewing and Lawrenceville Distilling, $5 mouthwatering eats from artisan food vendors and $5 deals on gifts and Light Up Night apparel, while DJ Arie Cole delivers the music.

