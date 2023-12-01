Lightning Strike: Carter, Jarry goals shock Tampa Bay, 4-2

TAMPA, Fla. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

The Pittsburgh Penguins, like most teams, like to stress the importance of playing a 60-minute game.

And they mean it.

Really.

It just doesn’t always work out that way.

Consider their 4-2 victory against Tampa Bay at Amalie Arena Thursday night.

Their performance during the first 20 minutes spanned the gamut from pathetic to putrid, and only some quality work by goaltender Tristan Jarry allowed them to reach the first intermission with any hope of getting back into the game, let alone a few shreds of professional dignity.

For the first time in Pittsburgh Penguins history, we have a GOALIE GOAL! pic.twitter.com/fXvx99fvRh — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 1, 2023

Click here to read the full story from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group