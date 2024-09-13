Ligonier Township bridge closed for replacement

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bridge in Ligonier Township closed so it can be replaced.

The Ramsey Road bridge in Wilpen closed at the recommendation of the Township’s engineer. Motorists who take the bridge can detour to Robb Road.

Township officials said they intend to replace the bridge, but are still very early in the process so a timeline and cost estimates are not available.

The Township will post updates as it receives more information.

