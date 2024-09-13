Local

Ligonier Township bridge closed for replacement

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Westmoreland County map Westmoreland County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bridge in Ligonier Township closed so it can be replaced.

The Ramsey Road bridge in Wilpen closed at the recommendation of the Township’s engineer. Motorists who take the bridge can detour to Robb Road.

Township officials said they intend to replace the bridge, but are still very early in the process so a timeline and cost estimates are not available.

The Township will post updates as it receives more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 3 people killed, 2 injured in crash on I-70 in West Virginia, roadway shut down ‘indefinitely’
  • Woman accused of killing and eating a cat in Ohio is not an immigrant, was born in Canton
  • West Virginia State University football player shot, killed night before game against his old school
  • VIDEO: $2.3M worth of heroin found in Pittsburgh’s Fineview neighborhood
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read