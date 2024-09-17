Local

Detectives, police asking for help to find missing Ligonier woman

LIGONIER, Pa. — Westmoreland County Detectives and Ligonier Valley Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Amy Shipley, 45, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 500 block of West Vincent Street in Ligonier Borough.

Officials said the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are not known at this time.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, or tips that could help locate Shipley, please call Westmoreland County Detectives at 724-830-3287 or Ligonier Valley Police at 724-238-5105.

