‘Like it just happened’: Wife hoping for justice 6 years after husband, local chiropractor murdered

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — It’s been six years since David Bailey’s death. His wife, Cheryl Bailey, said she still has faith they will find the person responsible for killing her husband.

“We are not going to be like, ‘Oh, it’s 6 years, we’re done. Y’know, we are moving forward. We are good now.’ No. I feel like it just happened,” Cheryl Bailey said.

On Black Friday in 2019, chiropractor David Bailey was murdered in his office in North Huntingdon just minutes before he was set to open for the day. His employee found him, and his death was later ruled a homicide. The details of his death remain a mystery, and so does the person behind the crime.

“I can’t imagine if somebody knew something and they were just keeping it. Why would you do that?” Cheryl Bailey said.

No charges have been filed in Bailey’s death. He was 54 years old and is survived by his wife and three boys, Chris, Tyler and Austin. Cheryl said she and her boys were finally given details about the investigation only months ago. For years, they’ve been in the dark about David’s death.

“You do move forward and go about your daily life, but it’s hard,” Cheryl Bailey said. “Every day you wake up, you have that pit in your stomach. It doesn’t leave my head, not for a second, and I know my kids are the same.”

There continues to be a $50,000 reward for anyone with information that may lead to the person responsible.

