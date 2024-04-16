Lineup for ‘Sudden Little Thrills,’ new Pittsburgh music fest, announced

PITTSBURGH — The lineup for the “Sudden Little Thrills” music fest has been announced.

The new festival, from the producers of Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo, will take place at Hazelwood Green in September.

On Sept. 7, The Killers will headline a lineup that includes Melanie Martinez, St. Vincent, Girl Talk, Fletcher, Crowded House and more.

On Sept. 8, SZA will headline. That lineup includes Wiz Khalifa, Omar Apollo, Yung Gravy, Juvenile and more.

Presale will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18 with the public on-sale beginning at 11 a.m.

Click here for more information.

See the full lineup below.

