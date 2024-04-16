Local

Lineup for ‘Sudden Little Thrills,’ new Pittsburgh music fest, announced

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Wiz Khalifa performs during a race-break in the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — The lineup for the “Sudden Little Thrills” music fest has been announced.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pittsburgh to host new music festival this fall from producers of Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo

The new festival, from the producers of Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo, will take place at Hazelwood Green in September.

On Sept. 7, The Killers will headline a lineup that includes Melanie Martinez, St. Vincent, Girl Talk, Fletcher, Crowded House and more.

On Sept. 8, SZA will headline. That lineup includes Wiz Khalifa, Omar Apollo, Yung Gravy, Juvenile and more.

Presale will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18 with the public on-sale beginning at 11 a.m.

Click here for more information.

See the full lineup below.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘She’s just gone’: Mom of 18-year-old found murdered in Washington County speaks out
  • Man attacked inside his Sewickley home speaks out about terrifying ordeal
  • 11 Investigates Exclusive: Judge’s decision under scrutiny for 3rd time in less than a year
  • VIDEO: Local Olympic medalist, girl’s basketball coach reacts to excitement Caitlin Clark brought to sport
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read