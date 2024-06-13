Live Nation looking to add new music venue to Lower Hill District

PITTSBURGH — Officials are looking forward to a major project that will revamp the Lower Hill District.

Live Nation gave an update on the plan to the URA on the plan for a new music venue and parking garage.

The venue will be at the intersection of Logan Street and Wylie Avenue next to PPG Paints Arena.

Live Nation leaders said this will bring more entertainment to the city and create jobs.

Sharon Moore thinks it’s a great idea.

”I think it’s needed. I used to be a concert goer but I’m not anymore,” said Moore.

The original plan was to build the garage first and then the venue. But per the Penguins’ request, that plan changed so the venue will go up first.

The URA and SEA are expected to vote on the updated plan next month.

Penguins president Kevin Acklin said this will help put Pittsburgh on the map to attract more concerts and events.

Many are glad it will also benefit the community.

”We are trying to build up the hill district back up,” said Moore.

They hope to start construction on the venue in September. The goal is to have the first concert sometime in the beginning of 2026, which would be around the time of the NFL draft.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group