LIVE UPDATES: Family, friends, & officials react to death sentence for Pittsburgh synagogue shooter

PITTSBURGH — Reaction from the community is starting to come in as the jury in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial sentenced Robert Bowers to death.

UPDATE 2:05 p.m. Statement from State Senator Jay Costa

“Legally, today closes the book on this painful, horrendous chapter in our community’s history. I sincerely hope that the families and loved ones of those murdered can begin to find some peace and healing. As we move forward, we must support each other and work together to make sure a tragedy like this never occurs again.”

UPDATE 2:00 p.m. Statement from Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala

“We respect the verdict in the federal proceedings and commend all who were involved in the process. We are however very mindful of the emotional strain that the families of all the victims have been under. It would be inappropriate for us to comment on our charges until we have had a chance to meet with the families.”

UPDATE 1:39 p.m. Statement from Bishop David Zubik

“My heart, and the prayers of all the people of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, are with those who lost loved ones and experienced trauma due to the massacre of Jewish people by Robert Bowers in the Tree of Life Synagogue on October 27, 2018. Three of my own acquaintances perished in that attack. My hope is that today’s verdict will bring closure to so much pain on the victim’s families, to all our Jewish sisters and brothers and on all in the southwestern Pennsylvania community and beyond.

My prayers for the families and loved ones of all who died in the Tree of Life Synagogue continue. May we honor the memory of those who have died through our good works done in their name.”

UPDATE 1:25 p.m. Statement from John Fetterman

“Today, I am remembering the victims who lost their lives in the Tree of Life massacre — eleven lives lost because of antisemitism and hate.

“I hope that today’s sentencing decision is a step toward justice and healing for the families of the victims, the survivors of the attack, and the broader Jewish community in Pittsburgh and across the country.

“This was a heinous crime, and I believe that the jury’s decision today is appropriate and just.”

UPDATE 1:01 p.m. Statement from Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh

“With the verdict announced in the trial of the perpetrator of the attack on worshippers at Congregation Dor Hadash, New Light Congregation and Tree of Life Congregation, our sympathy and prayers go to the families of the victims, survivors and first responders directly affected; to these congregations who lost loved members; and to all of the people traumatized by this crime. We remember and honor the eleven victims: Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil Rosenthal, David Rosenthal, Bernice Simon, Sylvan Simon, Daniel Stein, Melvin Wax and Irving Younger.

We are grateful to the prosecution team for their meticulous process to seek justice for the victims, and we are grateful to the jury for their time and dedication in reaching this sentence. This trial shows that our justice system can work by giving a voice to the voiceless and by ensuring that we, as a society, can bring the perpetrator of this horrendous attack to account.

As this chapter comes to a close, we reflect on the strength and resilience of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community and the entire community. Although healing is not a linear process, together we have supported people in need of mental health services and ensured that we stay safe from harm. In the wake of the horrors of the worst antisemitic attack in U.S. history, our community neither retreated from participating in Jewish life nor suppressed our Jewishness. Instead, our community embraced our Jewish values—strengthening Jewish life, supporting those in need, and building a safer, more inclusive world. We will continue to help people through the long healing process and to honor those who were taken from us by remaining a proud, vibrant, visible, strong, and connected Jewish community, now and for generations to come.”

UPDATE 12:52 p.m. Statement from Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey

“I hope that today’s sentencing decision in the synagogue shooting case marks a step forward toward healing for our community. I hope that we can use this decision to start a new chapter that uplifts and protects our city’s Jewish community. But above all, I hope today’s decision provides a measure of peace for the friends and family of Bernice Simon, Sylvan Simon, Melvin Wax, Daniel Stein, Irving Younger, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Joyce Feinberg, Richard Gottfried, Cecil Rosenthal, & David Rosenthal. May their memories be a blessing today and every day. And may we continue to stand together as one Pittsburgh that’s stronger than hate.”

UPDATE 12:48 p.m. Statement from New Light Congregation

“Today, a jury of his peers unanimously found that the death penalty is the appropriate punishment for the worst anti-semitic act in the history of the United States – the murder of eleven innocent Jewish worshippers during Shabbat services on October 27, 2018.

We would like to thank the jury for their efforts. It is difficult to serve on a jury; it is especially difficult when tasked with the weighty decision they faced. We also wish to thank the United States Attorney’s Pittsburgh Office for their thorough and effective presentations and cross-examinations. While the shooter did not testify, the prosecution ensured that his words echoed through the testimony of both prosecution and defense witnesses. Finally, our heartfelt thanks go to Judge Colville for the respect and humanity shown throughout the trial.

The trial offered clear and compelling evidence that the heinous acts of the shooter were premeditated with the intent to kill. The shooter said – through the many defense and prosecution witnesses – that he intended to kill Jews. He did not see “people” as he walked the halls but “targets.” He said that his only regret was that he did not kill more.

And now the jury has unanimously decided that he should die for his deeds.

As a congregation, we were prepared to accept either decision: death or life in prison. Many of our members prefer that the shooter spend the rest of his life in prison, questioning whether we should seek vengeance or revenge against him or whether his death would “make up” for the lost lives. Vigorous debate continues about the purpose the death penalty serves.

Yet Attorneys General Barr and Garland concluded that this case was different, that the death penalty was appropriate. New Light Congregation agrees with the Government’s position that no one may murder innocent individuals simply because of their religion.

We take this position not out of a desire to seek revenge or to “even the score” but because we believe that the shooter crossed a line. Too often in the past – and not just the recent past - governments and religious authorities have looked away when murder and mayhem occurred against Jews. Too often in the past, these actions were sanctioned and championed by governmental authorities. Too often, perpetrators have been allowed to celebrate their depravity. Life in prison without parole would allow the shooter to celebrate his deed for many years.

New Light Congregation accepts the jury’s decision and believes that, as a society, we need to take a stand that this act requires the ultimate penalty under the law.”

UPDATE 12:46 p.m. Statement from Councilperson Erika Strassburger

“I once again thank the members of the jury for their exemplary service in this painful case. They have faithfully discharged their civic duties throughout a high-profile and gut-wrenching series of proceedings, and we owe them our gratitude for their contributions to our system of justice. I also commend the judge, court staff, attorneys, witnesses, and observers for their participation in this difficult matter.

In this final stage of the trial, the individuals on the jury wrestled with the challenging moral question of whether a sentence of death was the appropriate remedy for the defendant’s heinous crimes. This has been a test of one’s stance on the death penalty for many in our community; it is easier to say the state has no right to take life in the abstract than it is when the offender has taken the lives of those in your neighborhood, your faith congregation, or your family. I commend the jurors for their willingness to perform this balancing test, and I respect their ultimate decision.

October 27, 2018 and its aftereffects, painstakingly highlighted throughout this trial, have demonstrated the clear and ongoing threat that antisemitism brings to our society. False and derogatory beliefs about Jewish people, often blended into other toxic conspiracies, can have deadly consequences—the consequences all those impacted by these killings will continue to feel for the remainder of their lives. We will never be able to reclaim the lives taken that day, but we will honor their memories, continue the long, uneven process of healing, and resolve to fight hate in all its forms, wherever it lingers.”

UPDATE 12:45 p.m. Statement from American Jewish Committee

“As we collectively process the jury’s decision today, what should always be top of mind is the memory of the eleven people murdered in a synagogue while at prayer by a cold-blooded hater of Jews.

“Ultimately what is of most significance is not how the shooter will spend the end of his life, but the fact that the U.S. government pursued this case with vigor and demonstrated that such crimes will not be countenanced, excused, or minimized.”

Ted Deutch added:

“They were murdered for being Jewish.

May we preserve the memories of the 11 lives lost in the Tree of Life synagogue attack.

The Pittsburgh federal court jury issued a verdict today, and while we are grateful for justice, the Jewish community will always mourn the 2018 tragedy.”

UPDATE 12:40 p.m. Statement from Squirrel Hill Stands Against Gun Violence

“The jury today issued its final verdict, ensuring that the perpetrator of the deadliest act of antisemitic violence in American history will never walk free.

We thank the many participants in the judicial process, including the jurors, Judge Colville and his staff, the prosecutors and other Justice Department employees who worked long and hard to bring us to this day. We are also grateful to the law enforcement officers who put themselves in harm’s way on October 27, 2018, and saved many lives.

And we remember the eleven people murdered that day because they were Jews and because of the easy accessibility of guns in our state and nation:

Joyce Fienberg

Richard Gottfried

Rose Mallinger

Jerry Rabinowitz

Cecil Rosenthal

David Rosenthal

Bernice Simon

Sylvan Simon

Daniel Stein

Melvin Wax

Irving Younger

We hold responsible, not simply the shooter, a damaged and angry man who should never have had access to deadly weapons, but those politicians and legislators who have fought against common sense gun laws, having seen the overwhelming evidence that they would save lives, but too cowardly or too financially vested with the gun lobby to do the right thing. We hold responsible every legislator and politician who has uttered hateful white nationalist rhetoric or has shared memes or other social media content amplifying the ‘great replacement theory,’ the unfounded conspiracy theory that a flood of non-white immigrants, organized by Jews, are coming to replace the white race. And we hold responsible those who continue to vote for such political candidates.

We call upon Pennsylvania State Senator Lisa Baker and the Senate Judiciary Committee to pass the two common sense gun bills which the Pennsylvania State House has already approved. We call upon the State House to pass additional bills requiring safe storage of firearms and banning assault weapons and high capacity magazines. We call upon Congress to enact a broad package of gun safety legislation. And we call upon every voter to vote only for candidates who make gun safety a legislative priority.

We will always remember the eleven lost and strive to prevent any more from joining their ranks.”

UPDATE 12:30 p.m. Statement from the Tree of Life Congregation

Several Tree of Life Congregation leaders issued statements following the verdict.

Rabbi Jeffrey Meyers

“Today’s decision and the pending sentences on the non-capital crimes mark the closing chapter of an emotional, months-long trial. In the years we have spent waiting for this trial to take place, many of us have been stuck in neutral. It was a challenge to move forward with the looming specter of a murder trial. Now that the trial is nearly over and the jury has recommended a death sentence, it is my hope that we can begin to heal and move forward. As we do, I have my faith, bolstered by the embrace and respect with which my community has been treated by our government and our fellow citizens. For this and the seriousness with which the jury took its duty, I remain forever grateful.”

Carole Zawatsky, CEO of Tree of Life

“Let us, this day, reaffirm our resolve to bring light into our world and keep the memory of each of the victims in our hearts. They were each individuals whose lives encompassed more than the horrors of a single day. May we remember them for their lifetimes of kindness and love. The jury’s decision will not bring them back, but my hope is that today marks a new chapter in the healing process and the future of this community. May we find glimmers of hope amidst the darkness. And may the memories of Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil and David Rosenthal, Daniel Stein, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, Irving Younger, Melvin Wax, and Rose Mallinger all be for a blessing.”

Alan Hausman, president of the Tree of Life Congregation

“I am thankful for the thoughtful deliberation and hard work of all who got us to today’s decision. Nothing about this process has been easy. I will forever be grateful for all those who have helped our congregation these past four-plus years: the public safety department and law enforcement officers, our fellow Pittsburghers, and people of all faiths and backgrounds from across the country and around the world. While today’s decision is hard, it also marks the start of a new chapter at Tree of Life, and I find myself hopeful because of the love and support we still receive as we continue to heal and move forward.”

Michael Bernstein, chair of the Tree of Life Interim Governance Committee

“The jury’s decision today marks the end of a very challenging and emotional time for our community, and the beginning of a new chapter filled with strength and optimism for the future. It is my hope that the end of this process brings a sense of closure and healing for the families and survivors, broader Pittsburgh community and the Jewish community.”

UPDATE 12:29 p.m. Statement from Abe Bonowitz, Cofounder of Death Penalty Action

“This guy is already a dead man walking. Now each person impacted by this horrific hate crime is quite likely to have the rug pulled out from under them yet again as the appeals process drags on for years. Sadly, every so often this is going to come up in the news, reopening wounds repeatedly for at least a decade or two. Worse, however, is that instead of fading to obscurity, this racist anti-Semitic terrorist gains notoriety as a martyr for others who think like he does.”

UPDATE 12:27 p.m. Statement from the family of Bernice and Sylvan Simon

“It is with great appreciation and respect that the family of Bernice and Sylvan Simon wholeheartedly expresses our extreme gratitude to the entire jury for their service during this very long and arduous trial. In the course of performing their civic duty, they unselfishly endured great personal sacrifice, time away from family, friends, and work; as well as being disconnected from many everyday activities. They patiently and very attentively listened to all of the testimony and scrutinized the voluminous amount of evidence presented throughout the entire trial. We fully respect their verdict and decisions.”

UPDATE 12:20 p.m. Statement from the Malinger/Wedner Family

“We thank the jury for their hard work and determination while upholding the law. We know the evidence has not been easy to see or hear, and we will never be able to thank them enough for their poise and professionalism. Although we will never attain closure from the loss of our beloved Rose Mallinger, we now feel a measure of justice has been served. This sentence is a testament to our justice system and a message to all that this type of heinous act will not be tolerated. Returning a sentence of death is not a decision that comes easy, but we must hold accountable those who wish to commit such terrible acts of antisemitism, hate, and violence.

We thank the prosecutors and their staff for all their hard work and preparation leading up to and during the trial. We are grateful to the Court for their diligence and thoroughness. We also thank the courageous witnesses and family members, the members of local law enforcement and the FBI for their testimony and bravery, and the government experts who all contributed to justice being served. Lastly, to those who provided support during the duration of this trial, including local businesses who donated lunches and the volunteers who delivered them, and people who sent snacks, children’s letters and artwork, we truly felt the love and support of the community. Words cannot describe how much it means to us.

To all the advocates, clergy, community leaders, and leaders of all three congregations, thank you for the long hours and days you have put into supporting us during this difficult time. We especially want to thank the 10.27 Healing Partnership for going above and beyond in providing support. We can never thank you enough for all you have done for us over the last four-plus years.

May we always remember those who were taken too soon - Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil and David Rosenthal, Daniel Stein, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, Irving Younger, Melvin Wax, and Rose Mallinger. May their memories be for a blessing.”

UPDATE 12:15 p.m. World Jewish Congress statement

Immediately after the verdict was read, Ronald S. Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, released a statement calling the verdict a measure of justice.

“The jury’s decision is a stark reminder to remain vigilant about countering antisemitism, wherever it may hide. I call on American leaders to amplify their efforts to protect Jewish communities across the country so that such a tragedy never again takes place.

“May the survivors of the attack and the victims’ families find some comfort from the jury’s decision and may the memory of the 11 people killed be for a blessing” the statement read in part.

UPDATE 11:45 a.m. Dan Mead speaks with Channel 11

Dan Mead, one of the first responding officers on the day of the shooting, spoke to Channel 11 before the verdict was read in court.

“My thoughts go to these families that have been down there every day. I don’t know if it will bring them much, but maybe a sense of relief to have this behind them. And move on,” he said.

Mead wouldn’t say what he hoped to see happen, instead saying “whatever the jury decides is what we will live with and move on.”

“Our own feeling is one thing, but that jury sat down there and heard everything. I’m behind everything they decide,” Mead said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

