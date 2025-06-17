LIVE UPDATES: Flooding reported across Pittsburgh area, road closures in effect

Flooding is being reported across the area after heavy rain moved through the area.

Flash Flood Warnings are currently in effect for parts of Allegheny and Butler counties.

UPDATE 2:10 p.m.:

The floodgates have been lifted, and Washington Boulevard in Pittsburgh has reopened to traffic.

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.:

Several roads in McCandless Township are closed due to flooding.

Reichold Road

Blazier Drive near the park and ride lot

Old Perry Highway near Northwood Realty

UPDATE 1:21 p.m.:

Washington Boulevard in the City of Pittsburgh is closed between Negley Run and Allegheny River Boulevard.

The floodgates have been activated.

ALERT: Washington Blvd. is closed between Negley Run and Allegheny River Blvd. due to the heavy rainfall.



The floodgates have been activated.



Please do not drive around any barriers or through flooded roads. pic.twitter.com/nU2J1Uje97 — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) June 17, 2025

UPDATE 1:20 p.m.

Over 100 people were stuck in a cabin in North Park due to rising waters after heavy rainfall moved through the area.

Everyone was safely rescued.

