DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Living Treasures Animal Park of Laurel Highlands has an adorable new resident.

Monday, the animal park in Westmoreland County announced the birth of a baby sloth on Nov. 9.

The sloth was born to parents Yuma and Padawan.

Guests are welcome to see the sloth family, but the park asks that you be calm and quiet so they don’t get spooked.

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