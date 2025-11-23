Loaded revolver stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint, police say

PITTSBURGH — A Pitcairn man is facing charges after police say his loaded gun was stopped at the Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint on Saturday morning.

The Allegheny County Police Department says TSA officers noticed a loaded revolver in a passenger’s carry-on bag at the security checkpoint around 6:15 a.m.

ACPD responded and later identified the passenger as Justin Lang, 26. The department determined he did not possess a valid concealed carry permit.

Lang was charged with carrying a firearm without a permit, and the FBI was notified of the incident.

Passengers can travel with guns only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm on its website.

Civil penalties for bringing a weapon into a checkpoint can reach up to $17,000, depending on the specific weapon and the circumstances.

