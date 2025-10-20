Local animal shelter holding vaccine clinic for pets

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local animal shelter is holding a vaccine clinic for pets.

Animal Friends is holding the event at its Wellness Center at 562 Camp Horne Road in Ohio Township from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

The shelter will offer free rabies, FVRCP, DAPP and Lepto vaccines for dogs and cats.

The clinic will treat three pets per person.

Animal Friends asks that all cats be brought in a secure container, with only one cat in each container. Dogs should be brought on a sturdy and non-retractable leash.

Owners are asked to bring their latest copy of rabies vaccinations, too, if they can.

Microchips will be available for $11, flea and tick collars are available for $55-$65 and topicals are available between $8-$10.

Subaru Loves Pets is bringing the event to life.

No sign-up is necessary.

Anyone with questions can call 412-847-7004.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group