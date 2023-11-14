Local artist selling 2023 Pittsburgh Christmas ornament featuring spotted lanternfly

PITTSBURGH — A local artist is taking orders for his 2023 Pittsburgh Christmas ornament.

The ornament features a spotted lanternfly to commemorate the year.

The artist, Toby Atticus Fraley, is taking orders through Wednesday, Nov. 15.

In years past, different things such as the sinkhole bus and last year’s meteor explosion were featured on the ornaments.

