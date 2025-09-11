Local artists to contribute designs to Parkway West corridor

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Local artists will contribute their skills toward making the Parkway West more beautiful.

PennDOT officials say the department is partnering with artists to make designs for the I-376 corridor in Allegheny County. Artwork will fit the theme “Hidden Histories,” highlighting the region’s unique characteristics.

The partnership comes as PennDOT prepares to design projects throughout the Parkway.

First to benefit from the partnership will be the Route 22/I-376 Interchange. That project includes improvements to the I-376 ramp connections to routes 22, 30 and 60, as well as a new diverging diamond interchange.

PennDOT worked with Shiftworks Community + Public Arts to select an artist who would create a surface design for the interchange structure. Pre-qualified artists from Southwestern Pennsylvania could apply through the Pittsburgh Creative Corps.

A panel of PennDOT staff and art and design professionals selected Pittsburgh-based artist Kim Beck for the job. Her concept, “Appalachian Ecology: Nature’s Quilt,” uses simple shapes and silhouettes of native plants and animals.

PennDOT invites members of the public to give their feedback on the artist partnership idea, as it may be used for future projects. Click here to submit your thoughts.

