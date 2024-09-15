Local

Local bikers hold fundraiser for Westmoreland County K9 units

By WPXI.com News Staff

Local bikers hold fundraiser for Westmoreland County K9 units

HYDE PARK, Pa. — Bikers came together to support local law enforcement this weekend.

The “Back the Blue Honor Ride” was held in Westmoreland County on Saturday morning.

Bikers rode from Lower Burrell to Hyde Park.

A celebration was held after the ride and included food, games and live music.

The “City Kings Motorcycle Club” hosted the fundraiser.

The event is intended to raise money for K9 units within the county.

