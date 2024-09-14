Western Pennsylvania man dies after falling into campfire in Somerset County

SOMSERSET COUNTY, Pa. — A western Pennsylvania man died after falling into a campfire in Somerset County on Friday.

NBC News affiliate WJAC reports that the incident happened around 7 p.m. at Pioneer Lakes RV Park in Somerset.

Officials have identified the man as James Young, 62, of Wexford, WJAC reports.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Somerset County Coroner are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group