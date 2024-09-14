Local

Western Pennsylvania man dies after falling into campfire in Somerset County

By WPXI.com News Staff

SOMSERSET COUNTY, Pa. — A western Pennsylvania man died after falling into a campfire in Somerset County on Friday.

NBC News affiliate WJAC reports that the incident happened around 7 p.m. at Pioneer Lakes RV Park in Somerset.

Officials have identified the man as James Young, 62, of Wexford, WJAC reports.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Somerset County Coroner are investigating.

