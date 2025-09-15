Local business to provide free furnaces to low-income families across Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — A local business is stepping up this winter to help people stay warm.

TUDI Mechanical Systems is set to provide free furnaces to families in need across the Pittsburgh area this winter as part of the 27th annual Heat for the Needy program.

The Heat for the Needy program aims to assist families who are living without heat or in unsafe conditions due to outdated or failed heating systems. The initiative involves the efforts of TUDI employees and their families, who volunteer to install new furnaces at no cost to the recipients.

Over the past 25 years, the Heat for the Needy program has installed more than 350 new heating systems for families throughout the Pittsburgh area, officials say. This is possible because of more than 180 volunteers from TUDI Mechanical Systems, along with support from local suppliers and business partners who donate supplies and services.

The program is currently accepting nominations for low-income individuals and families in need of a new furnace. Nominations can be submitted by family members, friends, neighbors or anyone who wants to help someone during the holiday season.

The deadline for nominations is Dec. 24. For more information or to nominate someone, click here.

