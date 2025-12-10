Local businesses take next step toward being part of NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Local businesses are getting their chance to be part of the NFL Draft.

Draft Source, a procurement program run by the NFL, held a workshop on Tuesday, teaching members about the league’s procurement process and allowing them to network with key partners.

“We want them to use this opportunity to brand themselves with a world-class event and be able to use that for their businesses long after the week has passed,” Myisha Boyce, 2026 NFL Draft Source program lead, said.

Draft Source engages diverse businesses across a 10-county region to secure contracts supporting the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

The program selects only 100 businesses for a chance to work at the Draft, which will be held in April.

