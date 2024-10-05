Local college students to go head-to-head in DJ battle

PITTSBURGH — A DJ battle is coming to Pittsburgh next week.

Red Bull Turn It Up is a 2v2 DJ battle and showcase happening in cities across the country, including Pittsburgh.

On Oct. 11 at Stage AE, teams of local college students will be given a random theme and have to create the best mix on the spot to win the crowd’s vote. Finalists will compete in a final 4-round battle for the chance to be named the Red Bull Turn It UP Champions.

The event will also feature pro DJs, like the Penguins’ in-house DJ — DJ Petey C.

Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door.

