Local construction firm Martik Brothers under new ownership

PITTSBURGH — A local construction company is now under new ownership.

Shortly before Christmas, Martik Brothers Inc., a construction and general contracting firm, announced it was under new ownership.

“Martik Brothers Inc., a longstanding leader in quality construction services across the region, is proud to announce the transition to a new ownership group,” the company said in a release. “This milestone marks an exciting new chapter for the company — one that builds on decades of excellence while positioning the organization for continued growth, innovation, and industry leadership.”

According to the release, the company is now owned by Nicholas Fragello (owner and CEO), Daniel Manius (owner and COO), David Memo (owner and CCO) and Trace Martik (owner and CFO).

