Local drivers hold ‘bus parade’ to send messages of support to their colleague battling cancer

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There is some good news out of the Hopewell Area School District.

Bus drivers and police organized a “bus parade” for one of their own.

Dianne Coulter is a beloved school bus driver in the district. She’s been battling cancer and has not been able to drive recently.

On Wednesday, her fellow drivers lined up outside her home to wish her well and deliver flowers and balloons.

Coulter wrote on social media that the gesture “has touched her beyond words.”

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