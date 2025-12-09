Local educator named Pennsylvania’s Teacher of the Year

A Greene County educator has been named Pennsylvania’s Teacher of the Year.

Madeline Loring is a fourth-grade teacher at Jefferson-Morgan Elementary School in the Jefferson-Morgan School District. She has 13 years of teaching experience, including fourth-grade mathematics, kindergarten, high school learning support and life skills support.

“Educators – whether a teacher, a principal, or an administrator – do critical work each and every day to prepare our kids for the future,” said Governor Joshn Shapiro. “A lot of the time, our teachers don’t get the credit or support you deserve despite having our students’ back every single day. I want Pennsylvania’s teachers to know that I have their backs, and will continue to build on the progress we’ve made together. I’m grateful for moments like today where we get to celebrate the work that teachers do every day.”

Loring said she always tries to make sure her students know they are loved and supported.

“Education is not a one-size-fits-all, so the needs of our children are very diverse, and I want to make sure that I honor everyone’s needs, no matter if it’s an academic need or a personal need. I want them to know that they are loved and supported,” Loring said.

As Pennsylvania’s Teacher of the Year, Loring will travel the state, meet and collaborate with other educators and represent the Commonwealth in the 2027 National Teacher of the Year competition.

Three other finalists are also from our area: Katherine Blandino-Nienhuis from Pittsburgh Public Schools, Jennifer Nesser from Laurel Highlands and Rebecca Showalter from Mount Lebanon.

