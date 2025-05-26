Local experts react to FDA approval of blood test biomarker for early Alzheimer’s detection

PITTSBURGH — Earlier this month, the FDA approved another biomarker to help millions of patients and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease: a blood test that detects amyloid plaques, a hallmark of the disease.

Channel 11 spoke with those fighting for a cure here in the Pittsburgh area. Sara Murphy, vice president for programs and services for the Greater Pennsylvania chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, said while there’s still work to be done, this FDA clearance is a huge step for early detection.

“Hearing the news, it really marked another milestone,” Murphy said. “Early detection is really, really important for peace of mind, but also, so they can access and be eligible for some of these newly approved treatments.”

More than 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, and experts believe those numbers could skyrocket to around 12.7 million by the year 2050. They believe this test, which comes in the form of a blood draw, could be a game changer for millions, as the test is less invasive than other methods, including PET scan imaging or a spinal tap.

“This will detect the earliest signs of amyloid plaques in the blood for adult patients age 55-plus that are exhibiting signs and symptoms of the disease,” Murphy said.

The Alzheimer’s Association said while there is still no stand-alone test for diagnosing the disease, blood tests are more common than other methods and easily accessible in a specialized setting, so it’s important to talk to your doctor about what treatment options are available.

“Once that person has had a conversation with their provider about some of the warning signs and symptoms, that is now another choice in the toolbox to be able to be aware that they can have this,” Murphy said.

More discussion about blood biomarker tests will likely take place this summer at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in July.

