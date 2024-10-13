Local firefighters send equipment to help fire departments impacted by Hurricane Helene

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Local firefighters collected equipment on Saturday to send to departments down south that are cleaning up from hurricanes.

The FD Relief Mission of Western PA organized the supply drive. Volunteers came to New Kensington from across the region to help other first responders hit by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.

“Fire departments were completely taken out of service. They lost their fire stations. They lost their fire apparatus. They lost all of their equipment,” said Ed Saliba, a New Kensington firefighter.

After this event, three boats and two fire trucks loaded with supplies are headed down south.

Since hurricane relief efforts began in early October, the FD Relief Mission of Western PA has also sent seven trailers of supplies to communities devastated by Hurricane Helene.

