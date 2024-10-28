Local first responder fired for inappropriate post about orphan choir

FORD CITY, Pa. — An orphan choir from Liberia visiting Armstrong County was greeted with controversy.

“It’s appalling, it’s sad we wanted to bring in a group to show joy show love show peace,” said pastor Randy Herbe.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 6 p.m., reporter Jillian Hartmann explains the social media post about the choir that just got a local first responder fired.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group