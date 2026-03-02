Local Jewish leaders taking precautions amid Iran conflict

PITTSBURGH — Although there is no known threat to the community, Jewish leaders in Pittsburgh say they are increasing security out of caution following recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

“It’s still shocking any time you see that type of aggressive military action,” said Shawn Brokos, community security director for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

As conflict rises overseas, Brokos said the local Jewish community is staying proactive.

“We had an inclination that this was coming,” she said. “Our community has been at a heightened threat tempo for, frankly, since the synagogue shooting going back to 2018.”

With support from federal, state and local law enforcement, patrols are increasing around Jewish institutions across the region.

Brokos said conflict in the Middle East can sometimes raise concerns locally.

“Our job is to surely make sure that everybody is safe and secure but to also reduce the anxiety because people in the community still say, ‘Is it safe to walk to synagogue? Is it safe to wear my kippah?’” she said.

The increased security comes as families prepare to observe Purim, which begins Monday evening and continues into Tuesday.

Brokos said many people will be walking to services and gatherings, and officers are prepared.

Federation leaders are also urging community members to stay alert and report anything suspicious to authorities.

