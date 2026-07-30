Local K9 injured by another dog during operation with the FBI

JEANNETTE, Pa. — A K9 was injured by another dog as police worked with the FBI on an operation in Westmoreland County.

The City of Jeannette Police Department said K9 Diesel was helping their department and federal agents during an investigation at a house on Adam Street.

Police were working to find a person who was wanted on federal drug charges.

According to a spokesperson for the department, a dog inside the backyard of the home jumped a four-foot fence and bit Diesel on his neck. The dogs were separated, and Diesel was taken to an emergency vet.

Police say his injuries are minor. No other officers were injured.

At this time, police have not said if the suspect was taken into custody. Channel 11 has reached out to the department to learn more and will share more details as they are made available.

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