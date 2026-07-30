Science of Speed, featuring all-electric kart racetrack, opens this weekend at Kamin Science Center

PITTSBURGH — The Science of Speed exhibit will open this Saturday at the Kamin Science Center.

The 21,000-square-foot destination is located in the former SportsWorks building. The facility features a multi-level indoor track where visitors can race high-end electric karts through elevation changes and hairpin turns. According to center officials, the racing experience is designed to demonstrate concepts such as traction, momentum and energy transfer. While daily speeds are standard for families, the karts reach speeds of up to 45 mph during adult-only evening sessions.

The exhibit includes five state-of-the-art racing simulators intended to mimic the precision of professional motorsports. This collection features a WAVE Italy Formula one Motion Simulator and four interconnected SimGear simulators. The WAVE Italy model is the only simulator of its kind in Western Pennsylvania.

Several racing vehicles and artifacts are on display to illustrate engineering and materials science. These items include a 1959 Ol’ Yaller race car, an exploded-engine Audi R8 and a Ducati racing motorcycle. The center also displays a racing suit signed by MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez.

Visitors can view the track from the Pit Stop Lounge, located on the mezzanine level. The lounge serves local beers, craft cocktails and light bites. The space is intended to serve as a social destination within the North Shore entertainment district.

Daytime hours for the Kamin Science Center are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., the exhibit transforms into an after-hours destination for visitors ages 18 and older. General admission to the main science center is not required for those attending the evening hours.

The opening day celebration this Saturday features appearances by the Pirate Parrot, Iceburgh, AMO and Nellie from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A DJ and giveaway events are scheduled throughout the day and evening.

For more information on the Science of Speed, click here.

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