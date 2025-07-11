Local lawmaker criticizes President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” over health care impact

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local lawmaker expressed his concern Thursday over President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

During an event at a Harmar Township nursing home, Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA-17) spoke out against the recently signed One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Deluzio said more than 483,000 Pennsylvanians, including more than 20,000 people in his district alone, will lose health care coverage because of the act.

“I think hard-working people and seniors and families need health care a lot more than corporations and billionaires need more tax giveaways,” Deluzio said. “It’s not that complicated.”

Trump signed the budget reconciliation bill into law July 4.

The bill includes tax cuts, funding for border security and cuts to Medicaid and food assistance.

