Local lawmaker introduces bill aimed at stopping spread of spotted lanternflies

A local lawmaker wants the federal government to find ways to stop the spread of the invasive spotted lanternfly.

Congressman Mike Kelly (R-16) is a part of a bipartisan bill known as the “Spotted Lanternfly Research and Development Act.”

This legislation would designate the insect as an object of “high-priority research,” which allows the Department of Agriculture to fund research aimed at mitigating the pest and protecting Pennsylvania’s cash crops.

“Agriculture plays a vital role in Pennsylvania’s economy, especially in my district which is home to many family farms and agricultural businesses,” Rep. Kelly said. “In Pennsylvania alone, the Spotted Lanternfly could cost hundreds of millions of dollars in economic damage and eliminate thousands of agricultural jobs. We must protect our farmers and harvesters from this invasive and dangerous threat.”

