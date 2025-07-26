Local lawmaker’s district office vandalized overnight

HERMITAGE, Pa. — A local lawmaker says one of his district offices was vandalized.

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) says his office in Hermitage, which opened just last month, was vandalized overnight.

“Overnight, our new Hermitage District Office was vandalized. Local law enforcement, along with U.S. Capitol Police, are investigating the incident. Our staff members are safe and were not in the office at the time of the crime. Let’s be clear: political violence and vandalism are never acceptable,” Rep. Kelly said in a statement.

Photos shared by Kelly’s office show multiple phrases, including “child rape” and “mental illness is not a crime,” painted in red on the building’s glass. One photo also appears to show a flyer taped to the door, but it’s not clear what the flyer says.

Kelly says the Sharon district office was moved to Hermitage in June to make federal services more readily available for his constituents.

