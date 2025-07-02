Local leaders call for support of anti-violence fund during hearing in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A fight over funding for a successful anti-violence program continued on Wednesday.

Local leaders rallied in support of legislation that protects the “Stop the Violence” trust fund.

Their fight continued at the City-County building Wednesday morning for a public hearing about the fund, which was established in 2021.

Mayor Ed Gainey, Council President Lavelle, Councilman Khari Mosley, Deputy Chief of Staff Felicity Williams and some community organizations gathered there to speak about its importance.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey’s office said the fund has helped lower the city’s homicide rates. They reported a 19% decrease in homicides and a 28% decrease in non-deadly shootings in 2024.

“I have lost both family and friends to gun violence. I know what it’s like to sit at funerals and...that never should happen,” said Deputy Chief of Staff Felicity Williams. “I know I’m not alone.”

City Council is looking at legislation to protect the annual funding for the program, but some want at least some of the money to be redirected to other issues, light blight and policing.

