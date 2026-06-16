Local leaders gather in Westmoreland County to discuss making college more affordable

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Local leaders gathered at a university in Greensburg to discuss making college more affordable.

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, Westmoreland County Commissioner Ted Kopas, University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg President Dr. Robert Gregerson and other school officials met at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg Monday morning for a roundtable.

In part, they discussed a new tuition-free program for Pennsylvania students whose household income is $75,000 or less at three regional campuses starting in the fall. That program was launched by Pitt in April and includes the Bradford, Greensburg and Johnstown branches.

Davis noted this comes at a time when too many people are being priced out of higher education.

“Of students who do enroll, only half graduate on time, and a third haven’t graduated even after six years. That has a direct impact on our workforce,” Davis said.

Davis added that 61,000 people are needed in the state to fill critical fields like nursing, teaching and mental health.

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