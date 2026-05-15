Local leaders say hotel expected to be built in Downtown Pittsburgh will bring boost to area

PITTSBURGH — A new hotel is planned for a site adjacent to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

We spoke with County Executive Sara Innamorato and state Senator Wayne Fontana today about the new hotel.

Both emphasized what a giant economic boost it’s going to be for the city and the county.

“It’ll be a great economic development project for Downtown, union jobs, more rooms, more tourism, bringing more,” Innamorato said.

The new Loews Hotel will have 500 rooms and will also have a restaurant.

The governor’s office is estimating a $418 million investment with 1200 union construction jobs and 400 permanent union jobs.

A hotel connected to the convention center has been under discussion for two years.

“It’s exciting after almost two years of negotiating and going back and forth with Loews that we have a letter of intent,” Fontana said.

State officials announced they do plan to fast-track the project.

While an exact timeline hasn’t been released just yet, Senator Fontana said they’re hoping to see a groundbreaking at the end of this year, with the new hotel open for business in 2027.

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