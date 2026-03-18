Local library set to reopen after repairs for serious water damage

MARS, Pa. — A local library is set to reopen after undergoing repairs for serious water damage.

The Mars Area Public Library has been closed since early February, when ice dams from a winter storm caused significant water damage to the building.

Repairs began soon afterward, with donations being accepted to help cover the cost, estimated between $20,000 and $30,000.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Mars Area Public Library remains closed as water damage remediation efforts continue

On Tuesday, the library announced on social media that it would finally reopen on Thursday after “a few unexpected bumps along the way.”

“We are so grateful for the patience, support and kindness our community has shown during this time. We truly could not have done this without you,” the library’s post says.

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