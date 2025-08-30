Local man accused of bringing drugs back from Maryland every 2 weeks sentenced

INDIANA, Pa. — A judge handed down the sentence to an Indiana man who pleaded guilty to drug trafficking.

Todd Stumpf, 59, was ordered to serve a minimum of four years and a maximum of ten years in prison, according to the Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi. The prison time will be followed by consecutive probation supervision upon release.

Stumpf had pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

“This investigation by the Blairsville Borough Police Department, in partnership with the Indiana County Drug Task Force, not only stopped this shipment of drugs from hitting the street,” Manzi said. “This investigation also stopped a drug mule from continuing to bring poison to our county week after week.”

Prosecutors say Blairsville police conducted a traffic stop on Stumpf’s vehicle for several violations, and they found 908 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Stumpf reportedly admitted to being paid to drive from Blairsville to Maryland every two weeks, bringing the drugs back to Indiana County.

“We know that someone else out there may want to take this defendant’s spot to make a quick buck. We will do everything within the confines of the law to send that person to state prison as well,” Manzi said.

