Local man arrested for allegedly possessing over 100 child pornography videos

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A local man is behind bars and facing nearly a dozen child porn charges after a nearly year-long investigation.

According to the criminal complaint, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a CyberTip from Google that a user by the name of Maxwell Marsh uploaded 11 files of suspected child porn on Jan. 31.

A video was also uploaded from the same user that “undoubtedly” involved a child under the age of 18, the complaint said.

Officers tracked the IP address attached to the video and traced it to an address in Sewickley and a man named Joshua Fraser. A search warrant was executed on Oct. 19.

Fraser confirmed to police that the email address with the name Maxwell Marsh was familiar to him. He also told officers that the email address was his and that he had it a while ago.

According to the complaint, he also told police the phone number associated with the email address belonged to him.

Detectives found in excess of 100 videos of child porn on Fraser’s phone and multiple Telegram chats regarding child porn.

Fraser is facing five counts of dissemination of photographs, videotapes, computer depictions and films, five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group