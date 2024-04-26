Local

Local man pleads guilty to possessing more than 500 pictures, videos of child pornography

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
CLINTON, Pa. — A former Allegheny County man pleaded guilty to possessing material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Roderick Long, 59, pleaded guilty in federal court.

Long, formerly from Clinton, had previously served 10 years and one month in federal prison for receiving child pornography, the Department of Justice said.

In this case, he was found in possession of 500 videos and photos on his laptop and cell phone showing the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Long’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 8, 2024. He faces 10 to 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.

