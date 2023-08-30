Local man sentenced for violating federal narcotics laws

INDIANA, Pa. — A local man was sentenced to prison for violating federal narcotics laws.

According to the Department of Justice, James Emmanuel Emerson, 52, from Indiana, knowingly, intentionally and unlawfully possessed with the intent to deliver and distributed 50 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine from February to March 2022.

Emerson was sentenced to 90 months in prison, along with a four-year supervised release term.

The FBI and Lauren Highlands Resident Agency conducted the investigation.

