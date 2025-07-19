Local mascots race at go-kart track to raise money for charity

LEETSDALE, Pa. — Mascots from the Pittsburgh area battled it out on a go-kart track for a good cause.

Three Rivers Karting Entertainment Park in Leetsdale hosted its first Pittsburgh Mascot Charity Race on Thursday.

The mascots faced off last year, but this was the first time they raced in an effort to raise money for their respective charities.

“We did it last year as like a surprise, unofficially, and it was such a great hit that it was actually our team’s idea to make it a charity event. We’re always looking to help out the community,” said Karsen Cervi Director of Marketing and Social Media for Three Rivers Karting Entertainment.

The mascot race included eight mascots and complemented another big night for the entertainment park.

“It’s during the three-arcade championship, which is kind of like the Super Bowl night for our league go-kart racers. The best of the best come together and they’re competing,” said Cervi. “The mascot race is kind of like the half-time show.”

Last year, the Pirate Parrot came out on top.

“He’s a dirty racer,” said Cervi.

This year, Roc the Pitt Panther took home the 2025 trophy. All of his donations went to the Pitt Pantry.

Going forward, organizers hope to hold the event on the third Thursday of July every year.

