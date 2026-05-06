Local nature preserve breaks ground on expansion project

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — Nonprofit leaders are breaking ground on a brand new nature center in Sewickley.

The Fern Hollow Nature Preserve broke ground on an expanded space on Glen Mitchell Road on Tuesday.

That expanded center will create room for two indoor and outdoor classrooms. The Fern Hollow Nature Preserve will use those classrooms to host its programs that are intended to connect people with nature.

“Our building has served us well, but we have really just outgrown it. The building has seen better days. So this is just a really, really exciting day for us,” Executive Director Sam Capezzuto said.

Capezzuto said the nature center sees about 10,000 visitors each year.

The current grounds will be open and programs will be ongoing throughout the summer during renovations.

The project is expected to be complete in the fall.

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