Local nonprofit hosts car show in Plum to support veterans

PLUM, Pa. — A car show was held in Plum to help raise money for veterans.

Head Turners Pittsburgh hosted the car show at Plum High School on Saturday.

The organization works to raise funds for groups in need.

Head Turners Treasurer Jennifer Thompson said they try to support anyone who contacts them.

Proceeds from this show went toward Anything With Wheels, an organization that helps veterans.

Around 200 cars were featured in the show.

Organizers said it is a good way to help the local community.

“We try to keep it within the community. We bring local food trucks in and vendors. It means a lot to us because these people may have never gotten that amount of money that we raise in one day with a car show. It means the world to them,” said Thompson.

Head Turners started hosting events like this after a deadly house explosion rocked the Plum community in 2023.

“We started with Rustic Ridge when the house explosion happened, said Thompson. ”We’ve always done a show here at Plum going forward since then."

Thompson said the Pittsburgh car community is strong and will always turn out to help others.

“We’ll do it every year as long as people keep coming,” said Thompson.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group