Local nonprofit starts fundraiser to support parents of 2-year-old killed in mobile home fire

CLEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A devastating fire claimed the life of a 2-year-old boy over the weekend in Butler County.

Jesse Umbaugh became trapped in his family’s mobile home off Old Route 422 when it caught fire early Saturday morning. His parents suffered serious burns trying to rescue him.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 5 p.m., reporter Jillian Hartmann explains what a local nonprofit is doing to help the family during this tough time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group