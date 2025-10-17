Local officers honored for actions during attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Butler County

GREEN TREE, Pa. — The 24th Annual Senator John Heinz Law Enforcement Awards were held in Green Tree on Friday, hosted by Amen Corner, one of Pittsburgh’s oldest nonpartisan civic organizations.

Among the officers recognized, Adams Township Sgt. Aaron Zaliponi was honored for his heroic actions during one of the biggest events in western Pennsylvania history — the attempted assassination of then former President Donald Trump at the Butler Fairgrounds in July 2024.

Zaliponi is credited as the first law enforcement officer to engage shooter Thomas Crooks. Serving as the counter-assault team leader that day, he fired a single shot that hit Crooks’ gun and knocked him out of commission.

“Despite the extreme danger to his own life, he calmly shouldered his rifle — and less than six seconds after the first shot was fired, from 115 yards away, Sergeant Zaliponi acquired his target and fired a single, accurate round — stopping the threat,” said Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday.

Sunday said Zaliponi’s quick action saved countless lives. Investigators concluded ten shots were fired in total — the first eight by Crooks, the ninth by Sgt. Zaliponi.

One of the Butler County Commissioners presented Zaliponi with his award — she sat directly behind President Trump at the rally and also happens to be his mother-in-law.

“I think mother-in-law trumps attorney general — at least it does in my house,” Sunday joked.

“Aaron hit Thomas Crooks — destroyed his gun, put him out of commission — and there were no shots for at least ten seconds between the ninth and tenth rounds. Aaron saved a lot of lives that day," said Kimberly Geyer.

Eighteen other officers were also recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty this year.

In addition to stopping the shooter, Sgt. Zaliponi was commended for what he did immediately afterward — running into the stands to help a wounded spectator get medical attention.

“I just want to take a minute to say thank you,” Sunday said. “I appreciate you, and I pray every day you return home to your families.”

